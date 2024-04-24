What is the ideal mock draft for the Denver Broncos in 2024?
In my second and final mock draft, I did a different exercise. A realistic mock draft on how the Broncos could address the Draft without trades, compared to a realistic mock with trades.
Denver Broncos mock draft with a trade-down scenario
Round 1 - 22nd overall pick (via Eagles): Bo Nix, QB Oregon
As I mentioned before, the Broncos should still take a quarterback in this upcoming draft despite the Zach Wilson trade, and Oregon's Bo Nix is the perfect fit here. It may be a high reach as some analysts have him as a second-round pick, but sometimes you must over-draft if needed, especially to secure your quarterback.
A few years ago, Denver made a similar trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers where they moved down 10 spots in round one and got an extra second-round pick and a future third-round pick. Moving down to get a second-round pick and still get your quarterback, would be an ideal scenario for Denver.
Round 2 - 50th overall pick (via Eagles): Ricky Pearsall, WR Florida
If somehow Pearsall is on the board, it should be a no-brainer selection for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 5th-round pick and a 6th-round pick. Courtland Sutton was absent in the voluntary workouts with one year left in his contract, Tim Patrick is back from injury ... but will he be at a high level? Denver signed Josh Reynolds, but he is a slot guy.
With Jeudy traded, Marvin Mims should have an increased offensive role. Adding a wideout would help the passing game regardless of who the quarterback is. Pearsall is a beast and you cannot pass him.
Round 3 - 76th overall pick: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE Western Michigan
If the Broncos do not go quarterback in round 1, an edge rusher would make the most sense, either with Dallas Turner, Laiatu Latu, or Jared Verse. The edge rusher room struggled last season in getting to the quarterback. Adding one or multiple edge rushers in this year's draft would help the defense a lot.
Kneeland is a tough prospect to predict where he will get picked. His draft stock has risen, some even see him as a late first-round pick. If available, he would be a great addition for Denver. He is a monster.
Round 4 - 121st overall pick: Maason Smith, DT LSU
The Broncos need help in the defensive line. It is going to be interesting how the Malcolm Roach signing turns out, but still adding a defensive lineman would make a lot of sense. There is a good depth in this year's defensive line class.
As I mentioned in the 'no trades' mock, there is a good connection between Jamar Cain and LSU, so one of the Tigers would make sense, and Maason is simply a beast. A guy that would boost the defensive line.
Round 5 - 136st overall pick: Mohamed Kamara, EDGE CSU
Mohamed Kamara is one of the guys I want for Denver to draft. Yes, in this mock, Kneeland was selected before, but doubling up in one of the biggest positions of need would make sense and can be a big help for this young defense.
Kamara is a multi-usage player that can play in the edge and can help in special teams.
Round 5 - 145th overall pick: Luke McCaffrey, WR Rice
Once again I am saying this, but Luke McCaffrey is a guy who can easily be the steal of the Draft. Denver did not select Christian in 2017, but adding Luke would be outstanding, especially if he can wear his father's jersey number.
Luke is a quarterback turned into a wide receiver, and Sean Payton could be very creative with a player like him.
Round 5 - 147th overall pick: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB Auburn
On Monday, the Denver Broncos signed veteran cornerback Levi Wallace. Riley Moss has barely played, and Damarri Mathis has been bad overall. Adding cornerback depth in this year's draft would make sense.
Pritchett is one of the most underrated cornerback prospects in the Draft, his game has been elevated year by year. He can be good for special teams before becoming a starting cornerback in today's NFL. He has the upside to do so.
Last year, the Denver Broncos traded a seventh-round pick for tight end Adam Trautman. This time, they trade again with the Saints, but for Taysom Hill, aka 'The Swiss Army Knife'. Yes, there are good tight ends in this year's Draft, but Taysom is a beast, he can throw, he can block, he can catch, and even be a special teams player.
Will Sean Payton get his guy back?