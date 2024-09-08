What channel is Broncos game on today? Latest on how to watch Broncos in Week 1
The Denver Broncos have traveled to Seattle to face off against their old AFC West rivals -- the Seahawks -- in their first matchup of the 2024 NFL season. It's the third time these two teams in particular have met in Week 1 since the 2018 season.
The Broncos traveled to Seattle in 2022 for Russell Wilson's debut with the franchise and lost by a final score of 16-17. The Seahawks came to Denver back in 2018 in what ended up being a pretty thrilling and high-scoring game, the coming out party of undrafted running back sensation Phillip Lindsay.
Although AFC and NFC opponents usually play each other four years apart, the NFL's addition of a 17th regular season game has allowed for this rare circumstance where the Broncos and Seahawks are facing off again for the third time in six years, and in a non-Super Bowl situation.
Not that the Broncos are complaining about that...
Today's Broncos vs. Seahawks Game Details
Game Time
Time Zone
Kickoff Time
Eastern
4:05 pm
Central
3:05 pm
Mountain
2:05 pm
Pacific
1:05 pm
Alaska
12:05 pm
Hawaii
10:05 am
United Kingdom
9:05 pm
Germany
10:05 pm
Sydney, Australia
6:05 am (September 9)
Broncos vs. Seahawks TV Channel Information
To say the NFL isn't worried about getting as many eyes on this game as possible would be an understatement. While the matchup is historic for the Denver Broncos being that Bo Nix is the first rookie QB to start Week 1 since John Elway in 1983, this is not the game the league has in focus for Week 1 in the late afternoon window. You can check out a viewing map here.
The game will be airing on CBS, so be sure to check your local CBS affiliate to see if you are in the viewing area for this game.
Streaming Options
For a large majority of the viewing audience, alternative viewing options will need to be explored if you want to watch this game. The first option and certainly one of the most expensive is a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. There are a variety of different subscription packages and promotions being offered as of Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, but the base prices for Sunday Ticket are four payments of $119.75 per month or four payments of $158.99 per month with an added subscription to YouTube TV.
After the game's conclusion, you will be able to watch replays using NFL+ (subscription required).
Having to jump through some hoops to watch the Broncos this season should be expected. Watching the NFL has become a bit of a chore in general, but the Broncos are not in the spotlight this season and catching games live will be a substantial investment if you're not near the local market.