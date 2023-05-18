What are the three best moves of the Denver Broncos' offseason?

What are the 3 best moves of the Denver Broncos' offseason?
2. Beefing up the offensive line
Another great decision by the Denver Broncos was adding good starters along the offensive line. Left guard Ben Powers was signed to replace Dalton Risner, who still remains a free agent. The team also threw $87.5 million at Mike McGlinchey, a fierce run-blocking right tackle who should finally bring some stability to the position.
They also drafted someone I think can crack the starting lineup in 2023, Alex Forsyth, a center from Oregon. I would have liked to see Denver make another addition at center but I think they're confident in what they have.
Either way, the offensive line as of now looks to be a solid unit from left to right with no glaring weaknesses, especially if Lloyd Cushenberry or another player can settle into the center spot. Russell Wilson took about 98 sacks last year, and I love to see a strong commitment to fixing what was one of the worst units in football in 2022.