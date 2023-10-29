Week 8: Broncos vs Chiefs injury report
Do the Broncos have a healthy roster for week 8 game against the Kansas City Chiefs?
The Broncos will play at home, for the second consecutive week, this time against the Chiefs. As always, every Friday, the injury report ahead of the respective Sunday game is released.
Both the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs announced their injury reports ahead of Sunday's matchup. Both teams ruled out one player.
First, let's take a look at the Broncos' report ...
There is only one player who received a game status. This player is wide receiver Brandon Johnson with a hamstring injury. Despite being listed as questionable for Sunday's game, on Saturday it was announced that Johnson will not play against the Chiefs. He is being placed on the injured reserve list.
Since Johnson is being placed on the injured reserve list, it means that he will miss at least the next four games. The next four games for the Denver Broncos/the games that Brandon will miss are the following ...
- Week 8 vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 10 at Buffalo Bills
- Week 11 vs Minnesota Vikings
- Week 12 vs Cleveland Browns
The Broncos always have inactive players for their respective games, these are announced pre game, but regarding injuries Brandon Johnson is the only player ruled out. Safety Kareem Jackson will also be out against the Kansas City Chiefs since he was suspended following an unnecessary roughness hit on Packers' rookie tight end Luke Musgrave last week.
Jackson was initially suspended for four games, but he appealed the suspension, and two games were removed from it. Now, Jackson will only miss due to his suspension, Sunday's game against KC, and the game after the bye week against the Buffalo Bills.
Regarding the opponent, Kansas City ruled out a very important player on their defense. To be specific, linebacker Nick Bolton is also being placed on the injured reserve list. Bolton, their defensive MVP in Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles did play against the Broncos in week six and had 5 tackles, plus one interception in that game.
Can the Broncos finally beat the Chiefs?