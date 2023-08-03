Way too early trade deadline targets for Denver Broncos in 2023
If Denver is in a playoff spot by the time the trade deadline rolls around in 2023, they could be buyers
3. Ryan Jensen, C, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Someone who is from Colorado and who went to Colorado State-Pueblo is Ryan Jensen, one of the better centers in the NFL and a current Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Many in Broncos Country were calling for the team to sign Jensen a couple of years ago when he was a free agent, but he re-upped with Tampa.
He won a Super Bowl with the team in 2020 and has played in exactly 100 regular season games, but did miss all of the 2022 season with an injury. Jensen has two years left on his contract and is 32 years old. If the Buccaneers flatten out in 2023, they are surely going to sell off some veteran players and embrace a post-Tom Brady rebuild.
They don't have a franchise quarterback on the roster and have some questions all over the place. Todd Bowles doesn't appear to be the answer as head coach and I just think this team needs to embrace the suck and rebuild the roster. Well, if there is one spot that the Denver Broncos might want to improve on in 2023 is the center position.
The team is projected to start Lloyd Cushenberry, who has not been good his first three years in the NFL. The team also drafted Alex Forsyth in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. I don't think the Broncos would hesitate to pull Cush from the lineup if he doesn't improve. Forsyth does have some qualities you like in a center, but this is a player who was also nearly undrafted.
I think the Denver Broncos will boast one of the better offensive lines in football in 2023, but I don't really see a scenario where Cushenberry isn't the weakest link. Denver might want to pull the plug on this era and trade for someone like Ryan Jensen.