Way too early record prediction for the Denver Broncos in 2023
At this point, we have a pretty solid idea of what the Denver Broncos may look like in 2023. Let's take a guess at what their record will be in the coming season. It's probably way too early for this, but at the same time, what more can change?
The team isn't going to greatly alter their projected starting lineup and there isn't much room for them to do so. They don't have a ton of draft capital and there aren't any free agents left who will significantly impact a club.
The Broncos' schedule in 2023 actually looks quite tough, but I have to keep telling myself that I think the Broncos themselves are and should be a tough team this coming season. I do think we should see a quick turnaround.
The team has clearly begun trying to establish an offensive identity and I think it'll pay off in 2023 and the future.
Let's take a wild guess at the Denver Broncos record in 2023.
NFC Opponents
The Broncos play the following NFC foes in 2023:
Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders
The team plays the entire NFC North and has a game against the NFC East in 2023. The NFC North does have what could be an impressive division in 2023.
Right off the bat, I'd project mostly easier wins against the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders. I'd also feel comfortable projecting a win against the Green Bay Packers, but games against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions do worry me a bit.
The Vikings are a very well-coached team and the Lions have done exactly what they need to do so far to fix their defense. To play it safe, I think a 3-2 projected finish among NFC opponents is reasonable. Sure, I can see Denver finishing 4-1 or even 5-0 in these games, but there are some up-and-coming teams in the NFC and the Vikings and Lions are two of them.
Now, let's project the Broncos' record in the AFC