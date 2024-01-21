Way too early offensive lineup prediction for Denver Broncos in 2024
-A new face at QB?
-How much turnover with the wide receivers?
-Does the team re-sign Lloyd Cushenberry?
Offensive Line: Garett Bolles / Ben Powers / Alex Forsyth / Quinn Meinerz / Mike McGlinchey
The only change that I think we see in 2024 with the offensive line is the team not re-signing Lloyd Cushenberry. Cush was stellar this year after beginning his career as a total liability. He truly broke out in 2023 and if his name was Jason Kelce, he'd have made the Pro Bowl. As much as I think the Broncos want Cushenberry back, center is not exactly a position the Broncos should put a ton of resources into.
There's also this tidbit from Broncos' GM, George Paton:
The Broncos are likely wanting to get younger and cheaper in 2024, so 2023 rookie draft pick Alex Forsyth might be the solution at center for the Broncos. He did not play in a game this year, but unless Paton was talking out of his rear-end, the Broncos seem confident in Forsyth to develop into a starter in 2024.
The team also has Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, and Mike McGlinchey on big-time contracts. Bolles has certainly earned an extension, and elite guard Quinn Meinerz is eligible for an extension in 2024. It really is hard to envision the Broncos re-signing Cushenberry.
Let's put this lineup prediction together to see how it looks as a whole:
QB: Jimmy Garoppolo
RB: Samaje Perine
TE: Hunter Henry
WR: Courtland Sutton
WR: Marvin Mims Jr.
WR: KJ Osborn
LT: Garett Bolles
LG: Ben Powers
C: Alex Forsyth
RG: Quinn Meinerz
RT: Mike McGlinchey
By my count, five new starters will be in the Broncos' offensive lineup come Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.