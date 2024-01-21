Way too early offensive lineup prediction for Denver Broncos in 2024
-A new face at QB?
-How much turnover with the wide receivers?
-Does the team re-sign Lloyd Cushenberry?
Wide Receiver: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, KJ Osborn
The wide receiver room is going to look different in 2024. I think the Denver Broncos could draft a first-round target, but I also think the team could bolster the unit a bit in free agency. Tim Patrick will likely be cut to save some cap space and then brought back on a cheaper deal, as he has missed each of the last two seasons.
Brandon Johnson flashed some potential in 2023, and the team still has Jalen Virgil hidden away. However, someone who I think makes sense and has a connection to George Paton is KJ Osborn, drafted in 2020 by the Minnesota Vikings, and playing in 59 regular season games for the team. He's caught 158 passes for 1,845 yards and three touchdowns. He's had receiving seasons of 655, 650, and 540 yards, catching at least 48 passes and three touchdowns in each of his seasons.
He's consistently productive for the role he has played, and I think sliding into a WR3 role in Denver could be great for Osborn and the team. I think both Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr are self-explanatory. Sutton should be extended, as he had a Pro Bowl-caliber season, and the Broncos could save some 2024 cap by extending the player.
Mims is surely going to take a step forward as a wide receiver this offseason. Or, you'd at least hope so. Mims is a big play waiting to happen and was the best return man in the NFL this year. Mims' potential is through the roof.