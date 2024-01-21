Way too early offensive lineup prediction for Denver Broncos in 2024
-A new face at QB?
-How much turnover with the wide receivers?
-Does the team re-sign Lloyd Cushenberry?
Running Back - Samaje Perine
I don't think the Broncos need to go further with the Javonte Williams experiment anymore, and I think they could get a late-round draft pick back for him in a trade. Williams returned from a 2022 knee injury to run for 774 yards on 217 carries. He averaged 3.6 yards per tote and wasn't that good this year. He was not breaking tackles at the rate he did during his first two seasons.
And yeah, I think the injury was still impacting him in 2023, so perhaps he'd be truly 100 percent in 2024, but there might be a team willing to send a pick in a trade for Williams. Furthermore, Jaleel McLaughlin looked very promising in 2023, so I think he is set to take on a bigger role in the offense. Samaje Perine rushed for 4.5 yards per carry in 2023 and caught 50 passes for 455 yards.
I think Perine showed the ability to hold a diverse role in the backfield, so I could definitely envision the Broncos RB room looking like Perine/McLaughlin/Rookie in 2024.
Tight End - Hunter Henry
Man, oh man, do the Denver Broncos need some help at tight end. Greg Dulcich played in two games this year, and the second-year player simply cannot stay healthy, and anything the Broncos get from Dulcich at this point should be looked at as a bonus. Well, Adam Trautman stepped in as the starting tight end, and barely eclipsed 200 yards receiving on the year.
I think someone with a good bit of upside who also won't at all be expensive is Hunter Henry. He is a free agent and has spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. In 2023 Henry caught 42 passes for 419 yards and six touchdowns.
His career bests include catching 60 passes in 2020, 652 yards in 2019, and nine touchdowns in 2021. His 17-game averages come out to 54 receptions for 636 yards and six touchdowns.
He's a quality player and turns 30 this coming December. If the Broncos want a quality, veteran target at tight end, Hunter Henry makes a lot of sense. I also think the Broncos will come away with a tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft.