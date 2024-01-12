Way too early dream free agency haul for the Broncos in 2024
What would a dream free agency haul look like for the Denver Broncos in 2024?
4. Kirk Cousins, QB
I said this was a dream free agency haul, right? Kirk Cousins is a free agent this offseason and is a perfect passer for Sean Payton's offense. Cousins was on pace to have the most productive year of his career before a torn Achilles ended it. He is entering his age-36 season in 2024, and Payton has worked with an older QB before. (see: Drew Brees)
Kirk Cousins gets the ball out quickly and his a rhythm passer. He is perfect for this offense, and just because I would advocate for Kirk Cousins, does not mean Denver should not take a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft. A potential signing of Kirk Cousins does not take the Broncos out of taking a first-round QB.
I don't know why people think that. Cousins would be a fine solution for a year or two and would not only help the Broncos be competitive again, but also would be able to run the offense the way it should be ran.
5. Dalton Schultz, TE
For this free agency haul, I was trying to spread out the positions a bit, and Dalton Schultz is going to be the best tight end free agent this year, unless he were to re-sign with the Houston Texans before free agency begins. Schultz would stabilize the TE spot for the Broncos. Greg Dulcich was nowhere to be found this year, and Adam Trautman is clearly not TE1 in the NFL.
Schultz had 635 yards and five touchdowns this year. Over the last four years between the Dallas Cowboys and Texans, Schultz has caught 257 passes for 2,635 yards and 22 touchdowns. He's one of the seven best tight ends in the NFL and would be a welcome addition to the Denver Broncos in 2024.