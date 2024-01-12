Way too early dream free agency haul for the Broncos in 2024
2. CJ Gardner-Johnson, DB
CJ Gardner-Johnson was a draft pick of Sean Payton's back in 2019 and is one of the most versatile defensive backs in the NFL. He can play all across the secondary and it was a bit baffling why the Broncos did not sign him last offseason. He tied for the league lead in interceptions in 2022 with six and can play cornerback, safety, and even close to the line of scrimmage.
Denver needs to get younger and more explosive in the secondary, as their pass defense was pretty poor last year, and coaches tend to gravitate toward their former players when they switch teams. I don't think Gardner-Johnson is going to be expensive, as he's played in just three games this year, so this could be a very smart, cheap, high-upside signing for Denver.
3. Tyler Boyd, WR
I am a huge fan of Tyler Boyd. He is a free agent at the end of the season and might not be re-signed by the Cincinnati Bengals, with whom he has spent his entire career with. Boyd had two 1,000 yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, and has in recent seasons settled into a WR2-3 type of role. He has had 841, 828, 762, and 667 receiving yard seasons over the last four years.
He's a quality pass-catcher and has a career catch percentage of 68.1%, so when the ball comes his way, he catches it. Boyd is not someone who is going to take the top off the defense or eat up yardage; he's a quality, veteran wide receiver that has played in 120 games and is just a darn good football player