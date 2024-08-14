Way too early all-in 2025 NFL free agency haul for the Denver Broncos
Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Tee Higgins wanted a long-term contract from the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason, but did not get one. He's signed the franchise tag and should play out the 2024 NFL Season on that tag. This would allow him to be a free agent in 2025, and it's very likely that he does get to sign with a new team in free agency, as they still have to figure out a long-term deal for Ja'Marr Chase, their best WR.
Higgins is still a true WR1, but he's played in the shadow of Chase for years now in Cincy. Denver may not have a player emerge as a true WR1 next year, so they could dip into the FA market and sign someone. Ideally, they won't have to sign Tee Higgins, but he is a proven player and would make the Denver Broncos a better team.
Haason Reddick, EDGE, New York Jets
Haason Reddick just got to New York and has already requested a trade, which is hilarious. Traded from the Eagles to the Jets this offseason, Reddick was apparently willing to play out the final year of his deal with the Jets, but now it seems his tune has changed.
At the moment, it seems like there's a 0% chance that Reddick would even want to sign a longer-term deal with the Jets. I mean, if he's requested a trade now, he obviously does not want to be there. Even if the Jets do not trade Reddick, who played in Vance Joseph's defenses before, he could end up being a logical fit for the Broncos.
Two of their pass rushers, Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper, are set to be free agents in 2024, so the Broncos could elect to sign Reddick and maybe bring back one of Browning and Cooper.
BJ Hill, DT, Cincinnati Bengals
Over the last three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, defensive tackle BJ Hill has racked up 13 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 44 QB hits. BJ Hill is better than DJ Jones, so the Broncos should consider making this move next offseason. Hill had 4.5 sacks and 21 QB hits in 2023 for the Bengals, so he is able to routinely get into the backfield, which is what Denver needs from their IDL.
Defensive end Zach Allen is very good, and the team now does have DE John Franklin-Myers on the team, but adding BJ Hill to this unit could give them one of the stronger ones in the NFL. Allen, Hill, and JFM would be a handful for opposing offensive lines to deal with.
And in the NFL, games are won and lost in the trenches, so the Broncos must continue adding to this unit whatever chance the get.
This free agency might seem a bit aggressive, but the Broncos will have opportunities to create a ton of cap space in 2025 and could have every reason to be this active in free agency next year.