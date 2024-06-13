Way too early 53-man roster prediction for the 2024 Denver Broncos
Inside Linebacker (4) - Alex Singleton, Cody Barton, Jonas Griffith, Justin Strnad
Josey Jewell is gone and Drew Sanders tore his Achilles, so the ILB room is an interesting one. Cody Barton was a 2024 offseason addition, and Jonas Griffith is set to return from injury. I do think it's best if Griffith ends up winning the starting job next to Singleton, as he's got the highest ceiling of any ILB on the roster.
Justin Strnad is a fine special teams player and will likely continue serving in that role for the Broncos in 2024.
Cornerback (6) - Patrick Surtain II, Ja'Quan McMillian, Levi Wallace, Kris Abrams-Draine, Riley Moss, Damarri Mathis
Definitely a crowded and potentially very deep unit. The Denver Broncos have two stud cornerbacks in Patrick Surtain II and Ja'Quan McMillan. Levi Wallace and Kris Abrams-Draine are new additions this offseason, and both Riley Moss and Damarri Mathis hope to carve out a role here. I am curious to see what the Broncos can get from Moss and Mathis, as the former is entering year two after hardly playing in year one, and Mathis is entering his third year.
Damarri Mathis did open the season as the starter opposite Surtain, but was benched weeks into the 2023 season due to poor play. Mathis might not end up being a starter, but perhaps he can be some adequate depth.