Way too early 53-man roster prediction for the 2024 Denver Broncos
Wide Receiver (5) - Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Tim Patrick, Josh Reynolds, Troy Franklin
The Denver Broncos don't have a clear, stud, WR1, but they do have bodies, if nothing else. The projected room of Courtland Sutton, Marin Mims Jr, Tim Patrick, Josh Reynolds, and Troy Franklin might be the deepest in the entire NFL, so if someone from this unit, perhaps Mims or Franklin, can develop into a WR1 at some point, Denver is cooking big-time at wide receiver.
If nothing else, Bo Nix being able to distribute the ball on time should be a perfect fit for Denver having this many quality bodies at the position. I do think the Broncos can have a quite efficient offense in 2024 even without a 1,000-yard WR.
Tight End (4) - Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Greg Dulcich
Let's get a bit freaky with the tight end position. The Denver Broncos have not gotten much of anything from Greg Dulcich, and with each passing day, that draft pick seems to be a lost cause. Adam Trautman at least provides fine blocking and occasional receiving ability, and Lucas Krull might be a player that we are all currently underrating.
But the big change here is moving the 6'4", 225-pound Lil'Jordan Humphrey to tight end. It does make sense, right? His body type is quite close to the average tight end, and with there being a deep group at WR, Humphrey moving to TE might be the best path forward for him to earn a roster spot.
Plus, Denver needs some juice at TE as well.
Running Back (4) - Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Michael Burton
Oh man, this position group is perhaps the most interesting group to follow this offseason. The team currently has Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, and Blake Watson as the primary bodies this offseason. There is going to be at least one, maybe two extremely tough decisions to make, as the team will continue to carry Michael Burton on the roster.
But there is no way the Broncos carry five running backs plus Burton. The more likely scenario I personally see is four total bodies in this unit, with three coming at RB and Burton rounding the unit out. I could be wrong here, but Samaje Perine and Blake Watson feel like the "outside looking in" guys thus far.
I think Denver is still clinging onto hope with Javonte Williams, and McLaughlin has looked awesome thus far. Audric Estime was one of the Broncos' 2024 NFL Draft picks, so I do not envision him not making the roster.