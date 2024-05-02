Way too early 2025 NFL Draft needs for the Denver Broncos
Am I looking toward the 2025 NFL Draft already? Yep.
2. Interior Defensive Line
The Denver Broncos effectively replaced the departed Dre'Mont Jones with Zach Allen, and that has paid off thus far. Jones has been a non-factor with the Seattle Seahawks, while Allen enjoyed quite the year in 2023 with the Broncos. Allen's free agency deal with Denver was for three seasons, so entering 2025 would also be the last year of his contract.
Defensive tackle DJ Jones has one year left on his deal, and 2024 free agency addition Malcolm Roach was signed for two seasons. It's clear that the iDL will be a need for the Broncos approaching the 2025 NFL Draft, as they did not draft a DL player. The team has also missed a true alpha player on the inside, and having an elite DT is one of the most important positions on an NFL roster and a huge advantage.
The Broncos should be preparing for a major 2025 NFL Draft addition on the defensive line even with Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers still in the picture.