Way too early 2024 NFL mock draft for the Denver Broncos
It's on to 2024 for the Denver Broncos.
The Denver Broncos need to add more consistent talent to their WR room, so I nabbed up Ladd McConkey, a junior from Georgia. He plays in the SEC, so he's playing against the top defensive talent in the nation. In 2022, he caught 58 passes for 762 yards and seven touchdowns. This year, he's played in just two games and has caught five passes for 49 yards. McConkey feels like a true slot receiver at the next level.
The Denver Broncos have experience with Iowa tight ends, and there is no secret that the school knows how to develop them. All of George Kittle, TJ Hockenson, Noah Fant, and Sam La Porta went to Iowa. It's smart for the Denver Broncos to add someone to the TE room. Greg Dulcich cannot stay healthy, and Adam Trautman is just a guy. Lachey is a junior with 662 yards and four touchdowns over his career.
You could argue that the Denver Broncos should address cornerback much earlier, but I think Sean Payton is going to invest a lot of cap space into the defense this coming offseason. He'll supplement the rebuilding of the defense in the NFL Draft, so in this mock, the Broncos select Daequan Hardy, a senior with five career sacks. He likely translates to a slot cornerback at the next level.
Right now, Denver does have a first-round pick but does not have much else. I'd expect them to trade several veteran players in the coming weeks and should find themselves with at least 10 selections, ideally.