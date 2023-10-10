Way too early 2024 NFL mock draft for the Denver Broncos
It's on to 2024 for the Denver Broncos.
The Denver Broncos currently do not have a second-round pick or a high third-round pick, but I would expect that to change in the coming weeks. Right now, after their first-round pick, they don't select until the 82nd overall selection, so a lot of talent left the board. Kris Jenkins is a senior DT from Michigan with seven tackles for loss and three sacks over his career.
The Denver Broncos' DL is getting totally butchered this year, so adding any type of talent on the DL is smart. Jenkins is 6'3", 275lbs, so he's a bit lean.
Denver Broncos' center Lloyd Cushenberry is a free agent at the end of the year, and I really do not think they bring him back unless it's on a pretty cheap deal. The team needs to invest a ton of resources into their defense, so just resetting the situation at center with Bryce Foster makes sense to me. He's currently a redshirt sophomore. Foster was also starting as a true freshman and is a massive center at 6'5", 330lbs.