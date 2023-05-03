Way too early 2024 needs for the Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos projected biggest needs in 2024
3. Quarterback
The Denver Broncos might be looking for a new face at quarterback to bring in for 2024, or perhaps for the 2025 season to take over for Russell Wilson.
Russell Wilson endured the worst year of his career in 2022 and many think that the future Hall of Fame QB is way past his peak. I personally think the opposite; I think he's got plenty left in the tank and have full faith in Sean Payton to get the best out of Wilson.
Even if Wilson bounces back in 2023, he still does turn 35 years old. He isn't young anymore, and Denver might want to set themselves up nicely for the year after instead of scrambling. There's also the possibility that Wilson bounces back but not as much as his rich contract would indicate.
Sean Payton is in no way connected to Russell Wilson, and I'm not sure Payton is too thrilled about having to work with him. What if Payton, who makes the final roster decisions, already has hid mind made up about Wilson?
I think unless Wilson plays at an extremely efficient, MVP type level, we could see the Denver Broncos sniffing around at the QB market in the 2024 NFL Draft.