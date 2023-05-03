Way too early 2024 needs for the Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos projected biggest needs in 2024
2. Wide receiver
Wide receiver is going to be a need in 2024 as well. The Broncos have addressed the WR room this offseason by adding Marquez Callaway and Marvin Mims Jr. Right now, the Broncos figure to have a deep top five in this unit.
The team picked up Jerry Jeudy's fifth-year option and he's someone who looks to be trending towards inking a long-term deal with Denver at some point. At this point next year, Courtland Sutton would be entering his age-29 season and Tim Patrick would be entering the last year of his contract with the Broncos.
This could very quickly turn into a bare bones unit next year. There's also some unknown about how Tim Patrick will look coming back from his torn ACL. He turns 30 this season and would be entering his age-31 season in 2024.
I do like the additions of Callaway and Mims. I think those are two players who have a chance to stick around and contribute in a big way beyond this year, but this position may end up needing some serious help in 2024.