Way-too-early 2024 mock draft: Broncos bring in Heisman winning QB
Definitely the most interesting pick in any of these mock drafts, the Broncos take USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 5 overall selection in this mock draft done by Draft Wire.
We can draw a couple of conclusions from this prediction. For one, Draft Wire clearly doesn't think the Broncos will be very good this season. In addition, most of the mock drafts you will find right now, and quite possibly many of them next spring, will have Williams as the No. 1 overall pick.
This pick would usher in the end of the Russell Wilson era, which would also be a huge disappointment if the Broncos were making this pick and that would go down as one of the worst trades the league has ever seen.
But on the bright side, Williams has all of the tools to be a franchise quarterback for the team that does take him.
After transferring from Oklahoma to USC last year, following head coach Lincoln Riley, Williams threw for over 4,500 yards with 42 touchdown passes. He scored another 10 touchdowns on the ground en route to winning the Heisman Trophy.
There are many analysts who feel he could repeat that feat this coming year.
Williams is a phenomenal athlete who is definitely going to be one of the top picks in the 2024 draft. He can make plays with his arm and his feet and is a true dual-threat weapon.
Broncos fans would likely be incredibly excited with this pick and would quickly forget the poor season that allowed them to make it.