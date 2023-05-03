Way-too-early 2024 mock draft: Broncos bring in Heisman winning QB
The Broncos address the offensive line in this mock draft by 24/7 Sports, this time going after the position most would expect, tackle.
The Broncos signed Mike McGlinchey this offseason but there will be questions surrounding left tackle Garett Bolles. He is coming off of a broken leg that ended his 2022 season and he will turn 31 years old at the end of this month.
The depth behind those two players certainly seems thin so the idea of drafting a tackle in the first round next year, with the No. 18 overall pick in this particular mock draft, sounds about right.
Kingsley Suamataia began his playing career at Oregon before transferring to BYU. He is 6-foot-6 and around 325 pounds and is certainly one of the best tackle prospects in the country, one that makes a big difference in the running game.