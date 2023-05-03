Way-too-early 2024 mock draft: Broncos bring in Heisman winning QB
The Broncos traded up to select Riley Moss out of Iowa in the third round of this draft and in this mock put forth by Pro Football Focus, the Broncos get his former teammate, Cooper DeJean.
Cornerback was also considered one of the Broncos' biggest needs heading into the 2023 draft and they selected Moss, but the group as a whole will still be a big question mark heading into the coming season.
DeJean is a highly-touted prospect who had 75 tackles and five interceptions last year. He can line up outside or in the slot and he has good ball skills. He is a willing tackler who will come up and lend support in the running game and at 6-foot-1 and around 210 pounds, he is a good-sized corner.
Will the Broncos need a corner in the first round next year? They will still have Patrick Surtain, but the answer to that question likely largely rests on the play of Damarri Mathis and Moss.