Way too early 2024 free agency haul for the Denver Broncos
Will the Denver Broncos again be active in free agency in 2024?
4. Sean Bunting, CB
After four solid years as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Sean Bunting signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans for the 2023 NFL season. He's a decent CB2 and I think could fit in nicely with the Denver Broncos in 2024 and perhaps beyond. With Patrick Surtain II and Damarri Mathis likely entrenched as CB1 and CB2, Denver should be in good hands there.
However, all of Fabian Moreau, K'Waun Williams, and Essang Bassey are free agents at the end of the 2023 season. The Broncos are also likely set to pay Surtain about $452 million per year next year, so the team might want to find a solid third option at CB for cheap.
Perhaps that player is rookie Riley Moss, but even if Moss is that guy for Denver in 2023, they might want to add to this unit in 2024, and I think Sean Bunting makes a lot of sense. Somehow, he was only able to get a $3.5 million contract from the Titans this year. If nothing changes and Bunting is still the same player, Denver might be able to get him for less than $5 million per year in 2024.
I just think that Denver needs to keep ensuring their secondary is among the tops in the NFL. They've had a very good secondary for years and I don't see why George Paton and Sean Payton wouldn't continue that. This is especially true when you look at Paton's brief history as the Broncos' GM. He's brought in all of Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller, and Patrick Surtain II onto the Broncos, which is a huge investment in the position.
There is no reason to believe that won't continue, and Denver will be bargain shopping in FA next year like most other teams. Sean Bunting could be one of those bargain gets.