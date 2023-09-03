Way too early 2024 free agency haul for the Denver Broncos
Will the Denver Broncos again be active in free agency in 2024?
3. Za'Darius Smith, EDGE
Frank Clark is a free agent at the end of the season, and the Denver Broncos can also save $14 million by moving on from Randy Gregory next year. With that being said, both Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto have had stellar camps thus far and could be the team's starting EDGE rushers as soon as this year depending on what happens.
However, I'm not sure anyone really knows what will end up happening with Baron Browning, who should return early in the 2023 NFL season. The depth of this unit could take a hit if Clark and Gregory are out of the picture next year. For that reason, I think Za'Darius Smith could make some sense for the Denver Broncos as a quality veteran piece.
He's had double-digit sacks and at least 23 QB hits in the last three healthy seasons he's played in. Smith might want to ring chase at this point next year, as he'll be into his 30s, and if the Broncos are good enough in 2023, they could be an attractive spot for some veteran free agents.