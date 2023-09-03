Way too early 2024 free agency haul for the Denver Broncos
Will the Denver Broncos again be active in free agency in 2024?
The Denver Broncos, ideally, should be in a position to again be aggressive in free agency if they want to. Let's put together an ideal haul for them in 2024. Right now, the 2024 free agency class is projected to have a ton of talent. With that being said, there are surely going to be some extensions for players who are set to hit the market in 2024.
Right now though, we can still have some fun with the projected free agency class in 2024. We also should know who the Broncos' own free agents will be, and I think it's clear which players could be cut from the team between now and next year. Super Bowl teams aren't built in free agency, but FA is a great time to fill the remaining holes on a given roster.
I think the ideal scenario here is that Denver is good enough in 2023 to warrant again being aggressive in free agency to perhaps put the finishing touches on a true contending roster. Let's be optimistic here and put together an ideal free agency haul for the Denver Broncos in 2024.
Way too early 2024 free agency haul for the Denver Broncos
1. Tyler Boyd, WR
I do think there is a strong possibility that both Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton are not on the Denver Broncos for the 2024 NFL season. I think this is especially true for Patrick, who is again set to miss an entire season. An Achilles injury is going to end his 2023 before it even began, and he was just getting back from a 2022 torn ACL.
The Broncos can save nearly $10 million from moving on from Patrick in 2024, and similar savings can be had by moving on from Courtland Sutton if they choose to do so. With Jerry Jeudy and Marvin Mims Jr. likely being the core of this room for the long term, someone who I think could end up being an excellent fit is Tyler Boyd, who has spent his entire career with the Cincinnati Bengals and is set to hit the open market in 2024.
With the Bengals needing to extend both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and with Boyd approaching 30 in 2024, I don't see any way that he's back unless he wants to take a huge discount. Boyd would be the perfect WR3 for the Denver Broncos. He's held that role for the past couple of seasons in Cincy and has caught 125 passes for nearly 1,600 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Tyler Boyd might be exactly what the Broncos' WR room needs in 2024.