Watch wide receiver Tim Patrick return to the field at Broncos OTAs
If it feels like it's been forever since you saw Tim Patrick on the field for the Denver Broncos, that's because it kind of has been. Technically, Patrick was on the field a year ago at this time practicing with the rest of the team, but Patrick hasn't appeared in a game for the Denver Broncos since the 2021 season.
He's suffered back-to-back season-ending injuries, which is terrible because he signed a contract extension at the end of the 2021 season and was playing outstanding football for the Broncos before he went down. Patrick, whose football career has been plagued with injuries, was robbed of two of his prime NFL seasons.
With that being said, he's worked incredibly hard to get to the point of being able to return to the field for the Broncos in 2024 at the age of 30, and he's out there looking fresh and strong in the video footage that has been released.
Tim Patrick looks good in return to the practice field
Patrick suffered a knee injury in 2022 and an Achilles injury in 2023, so to see him making explosive movements on the field is the best possible sign.
In case you hadn't already heard, Tim Patrick also changed his jersey number this year to his college no. 12. Patrick must have figurd the no. 81 needed to go after multiple season-ending injuries in training camp.
Despite the fact that he's 30 years old, Patrick doesn't have a ton of mileage on him as a pro football player. He was expected to play a big role for Sean Payton last year and it would be shocking if he wasn't in the same boat this year. Payton said that Patrick is a "leader" in the receiver room, which makes sense given the fact that he's been on the team since 2017, but the toughness Patrick brings to the position is what makes him really special.
Patrick has strong hands. He's competitive at the catch point. He has great body control near the sideline. He can make plays after the catch. He's a tremendous blocker in the run game. There's really nothing about his game you could say is a tremendous weakness. Now, the goal is going to be finding a way to keep him fresh and healthy all throughout the season.
The last time Patrick was on the field (in 2021), he caught 53 passes for 734 yards, 5 TDs, and a QB rating when targeted of 99.8. If he's healthy this season, it's a huge addition to the Denver Broncos offense.