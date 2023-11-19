Vikings vs. Broncos final score prediction for Sunday Night Football in Week 11
Attempting to predict the final score of the Denver Broncos' Sunday Night Football matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
By Peter Dewey
The Denver Broncos are searching for a fourth straight win to get back to .500 on the season, but they have a tough test on Sunday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings.
Minnesota has won five straight games, and the team has even weathered injuries to Kirk Cousins (out for the season) and Justin Jefferson (missed five straight games).
Josh Dobbs has been great filling in the past two weeks for the Vikings at quarterback, but can he beat this improved Denver team?
The Broncos are fresh off of a thrilling win on Monday Night Football against Buffalo, and the tea has won three straight – dating back to its Week 8 upset over the Kansas City Chiefs.
I am attempting to not only predict the winner of this game but the exact final score of the matchup as well. Using the latest odds, here’s how I think the Sunday Night Football matchup ends up going…
Vikings vs. Broncos odds, spread and total
Broncos score prediction
So, what do these odds tell us?
This line has moved in favor of Denver after the team beat the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, and with Justin Jefferson out, this is a much easier matchup for the Denver defense.
The Broncos have flipped the script on defense in their last four games and won three straight matchups.
The total in this game is still low – 41.5 points – and primetime UNDERs have been on fire this season. After last week and Thursday Night Football this week, the UNDER in night games is now 26-7!
I’m going to predict a final score that is UNDER this total, but I also have flipped to the Denver side with Jefferson out. If the Broncos can run the ball, there is only so much explosiveness on this Vikings team with Dobbs under center.
Oddsmakers view this as a 3-point game, and I agree that it'll be a close matchup, especially since Denver hasn't blown anyone out all season.
Give me the Broncos to win by a field goal.
Final score prediction: Broncos 20, Vikings 17
