5 veterans who could end up being the Broncos' Week 1 kicker
Elliott Fry is not going to be the team's kicker this season, at least in my opinion, so the Broncos could be waiting for one of these guys to become available.
Kickers Broncos could consider before Week 1: Mason Crosby, Free Agent
The only kicker on this list who is currently without a team, Mason Crosby is certainly aging but this could be a move that makes sense.
Crosby has spent his entire 16-year career with the Green Bay Packers but the team chose to move on from him this offseason and he is currently available as a free agent. He mas made over 81 percent of his career field-goal attempts and sits at No. 11 on the league's all-time scoring list with 1,918 points.
Crosby also played for the Colorado Buffaloes in college and stil holds the school record for career field goals made.
So why wouldn't the Broncos just make this move right now?
There are times when the older veterans aren't really interested in taking part in a training camp. Crosby, who will turn 39 in September, would qualify there. He knows he can make kicks and has done so across a great deal of time. Payton knows this too.
Why not let Fry be the proverbial "camp leg" and then bring in Crosby just before the season kicks off, if there were a mutual interest, of course.