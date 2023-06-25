5 veterans who could end up being the Broncos' Week 1 kicker
Elliott Fry is not going to be the team's kicker this season, at least in my opinion, so the Broncos could be waiting for one of these guys to become available.
Veteran kickers the Broncos could consider before Week 1: Zane Gonzalez, San Francisco 49ers
Zane Gonzalez was drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by the Cleveland Browns but most recently played for the Carolina Panthers. This offseason, he was acquired via trade by the San Francisco 49ers, which will be his fifth team.
He was firmly entrenched as the kicker for the Panthers last season but he suffered a quadriceps injury in the team's final preseason game and he ended up missing the entire season.
The 49ers traded for him but then went and drafted Michigan kicker Jake Moody in the third round of the draft, meaning Gonzalez will almost certainly be looking for a new home this season.
Gonzalez hasn't been as accurate as the other kickers on this list with an 80.5 career percentage, but he is only 28 years old and if he could land in a good, consistent spot like the thin air in Denver, he has the talent to become one of the league's best kickers.
For those reasons, this might be my favorite option on this list.