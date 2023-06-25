5 veterans who could end up being the Broncos' Week 1 kicker
Elliott Fry is not going to be the team's kicker this season, at least in my opinion, so the Broncos could be waiting for one of these guys to become available.
Veteran kickers the Broncos could consider before Week 1: Mike Badgley, Detroit Lions
Undrafted out of Miami in 2018, Mike Badgley found a spot with the Chargers for three seasons but since the team moved on from him in 2020, he has bounced all over the league.
Badgley has been with four different teams since his Chargers days and he's currently on the roster of the Detroit Lions, where he has been since last October. The problem for him is the fact that the Lions have two other kickers on the current 90-man roster.
If Badgley is unable to win the three-headed race that also includes Riley Patterson and Parker Romo, then he will be looking for yet another team.
The Lions traded for Patterson after the Jacksonville Jaguars signed McManus. Patterson has also played for the Lions before and should be considered the front-runner to win that job.
Badgley is definitely the shakiest option on this list, but he has made 94 of his 115 career field-goal attempts thus far.