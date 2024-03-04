Updated quarterback rankings for the Broncos after the NFL Combine
Which QBs moved up the Denver Broncos draft board after the NFL Combine?
More "realistic" Broncos QB options
4a. JJ McCarthy, Michigan
After the NFL Combine, it's no question that JJ McCarthy is an impressive quarterback prospect. He didn't have the greatest on-field workout in terms of throwing the football, but McCarthy exuded a level of confidence and charisma in every press availability and interview that can't be ignored. He feels like the leader of a football team.
One of the younger quarterbacks among this crop of players, McCarthy boasts impressive physical skills and intangibles.
The biggest problem people have with McCarthy at this point is that he wasn't "relied upon" as much at Michigan as other QBs in this class. McCarthy operated the offense well, but he wasn't asked to throw the ball 40 times a game. As impressive as he was in third down situations, people are concerned that he's not going to be able to truly "carry" an NFL team at the next level.
But McCarthy has traits that you bet on, both physical and intangible.
4b. Bo Nix, Oregon
In terms of on-field drills, Oregon's Bo Nix was one of the guys who sort of stole the show at the NFL Combine.
Nix will be 24 as an NFL rookie, which isn't ideal but it's also not as big of a deal as it used to be given the longevity of the position. It's also worth noting that Nix was able to progress at the collegiate level in a way that he probably wouldn't have been allowed to do at the NFL level at the age of 22-23.
There's so much to like about Nix in terms of his physical and mental makeup. He executed the Oregon offense to perfection in the last two seasons. He minimized mistakes. He processes well. I don't think there's any reason really not to like him at this point, is there? He's a dual-threat at the position with a ton of experience and plenty of arm talent.