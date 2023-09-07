Updated game-by-game picks for the Denver Broncos in 2023 season
- Do the Broncos finally beat the Chiefs?
- How much of an impact does Sean Payton have in year 1?
- Will the team be able to kick the playoff blues?
Week 16 vs. New England Patriots
Broncos lead all-time series 31-23
This will be an interesting battle and with the Broncos losing to all three other AFC East teams, based on these predictions, they'll need this one.
Good thing it comes at Empower Field.
The Patriots just aren't what they used to be. Bill Belichick will have his team ready to play, he'll put forth a great plan and the victory likely won't come easily. But the Broncos will do enough to get it done.
Broncos 19, Patriots 16
Record: 9-6
Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
A victory here could go a long way to help the Broncos get into the playoffs. And even when the team has been bad in recent years, it has still found a way to beat the Chargers at least once a season.
That trend continues.
Broncos 27, Chargers 23
Record: 10-6
Week 18 at Las Vegas Raiders
A win would almost certainly clinch a playoff spot but even with a loss, the Broncos might have a good enough record to sneak in. Could the Broncos actually sweep the Raiders?
It's hard to say. If the Raiders are really bad, they could already be looking to move on from head coach Josh McDaniels here. But the Broncos' former head coach will throw the kitchen sink at them in this one and the Raiders will use the home crowd and the recent success they've had against the Broncos to end Denver's season on a sour note.
Raiders 24, Broncos 22
Record: 10-7
I still believe 10-7 gets the Broncos into the postseason and ends that particular drought. While I don't necessarily see the team as a Super Bowl contender right now, the schedule sets up pretty nicely for the team.
Of course, in the week-to-week league that is the NFL, this could easily change with injuries and other factors. However, if this was this season's result, it should be considered a success.