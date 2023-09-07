Updated game-by-game picks for the Denver Broncos in 2023 season
- Do the Broncos finally beat the Chiefs?
- How much of an impact does Sean Payton have in year 1?
- Will the team be able to kick the playoff blues?
Week 13 at Houston Texans
Broncos lead all-time series 6-3
This seems like one of those classic "what the heck happened"? games for the Broncos. But the Texans are not a good team and will presumably still be playing the rookie C.J. Stroud at this stage of the season.
Looking like a playoff contender at this point, Payton will have the team prepared to avoid the letdown on the road.
Broncos 26, Texans 16
Record: 8-4
Week 14 at Los Angeles Chargers
Broncos lead all-time series 71-55-1
This could be a highly competitive game at this stage in the season between division rivals battling for playoff positioning, and trying to stick with the Chiefs in the division.
The Chargers are a good team with playmakers on both sides of the ball and even though there will probably be more Broncos fans than Chargers fans in the stands, the Bolts get the nod here.
Chargers 28, Broncos 24
Record: 8-5
Week 15 at Detroit Lions
Broncos lead all-time series 9-5
The Lions are one of those teams that are seen as a breakout team this season and a true contender in a wide-open NFC conference. How good are they? By this point in the season, we'll know.
The Broncos will need this one for playoff positioning and will battle till the end, but it does seem like the kind of game the team will come up short in.
Lions 20, Broncos 17
Record: 8-6