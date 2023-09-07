Updated game-by-game picks for the Denver Broncos in 2023 season
- Do the Broncos finally beat the Chiefs?
- How much of an impact does Sean Payton have in year 1?
- Will the team be able to kick the playoff blues?
Week 10 at Buffalo Bills
Bills lead all-time series 23-16-1
This is a tough game for the Broncos no matter how you slice it, even if the team is coming off its bye week. Though that will help, it probably won't help enough.
This is a November trip to Western New York. Though it probably won't be as frigid as it can get there, it's a Monday night game and will be as tough of a place to play as any stadium the Broncos visit this season.
Bills 24, Broncos 17
Record: 5-4
Week 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings
Vikings lead all-time series 8-7
This is a tough game to figure as the Vikings appear to have a potent offense but a defense with many holes. Justin Jefferson vs. Patrick Surtain will be a marquee matchup.
The game will take place on Sunday Night Football and the fact that the home crowd should be rockin' is why I'll take the Broncos in a shootout.
Broncos 31, Vikings 27
Record: 6-4
Week 12 vs. Cleveland Browns
Broncos lead all-time series 24-7
The Browns are a team that many people seem to be picking as a darkhorse this season that could turn into a contender. I'm not buying that for a second.
Still, this will be a tough game that likely comes down to which quarterback plays best. I'll take Russell Wilson to outduel DeShaun Watson.
Broncos 20, Browns 17
Record: 7-4