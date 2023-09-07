Updated game-by-game picks for the Denver Broncos in 2023 season
- Do the Broncos finally beat the Chiefs?
- How much of an impact does Sean Payton have in year 1?
- Will the team be able to kick the playoff blues?
Week 7 vs. Green Bay Packers
All-time series is tied 7-7-1
Much like the situation with the Commanders, the Packers have a first-year starting quarterback who we just aren't sure what to expect from. The Packers may have a more formidable squad than the Commanders and by this time, they will have had more time to build around Jordan Love, but the Packers are far less scary without Aaron Rodgers.
The Broncos get back on the winning track here.
Broncos 23, Packers 13
Record 4-3
Week 8 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Just 17 days after playing on Thursday Night Football, the Broncos meet the Chiefs again. After seeing it up close, can Payton scheme up a plan to beat this team, finally? Is this the day that the losing streak to the Chiefs — which dates back to 2015— finally ends?
It has to be.
Wil Lutz kicks a field goal as time expires to pull it out.
Broncos 28, Chiefs 27
Record: 5-3