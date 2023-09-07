Updated game-by-game picks for the Denver Broncos in 2023 season
- Do the Broncos finally beat the Chiefs?
- How much of an impact does Sean Payton have in year 1?
- Will the team be able to kick the playoff blues?
Week 4 at Chicago Bears
All-time series tied 8-8
This is a tricky game to predict, because I think the Bears might be better than a lot of people think and that is because Justin Fields is better than a lot of people are willing to give him credit for.
The Broncos will have to go to Soldier Field and win a slugfest here and it will be interesting to see if the team is equipped to do that.
Broncos 17, Bears 13
Record: 3-1
Week 5 vs. New York Jets
Broncos lead all-time series 22-17-1
This quickly turned into a grudge match that you needed to circle your calendars for before the season got underway.
The Jets are a team that has made the moves to go "all in" this season and they are going to be fired up for this game, ready to make a statement. It pains me to make this prediction but as of right now, I see the Jets as the better overall team and they take one in Denver.
Jets 23, Broncos 16
Record: 3-2
Week 6 at Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs lead all-time series 71-55
This is a rough week to have to draw the annual trip to Arrowhead Stadium.
After a hard-fought battle with the Jets, the Broncos have to face the Chiefs on the road on a Thursday night. With a short week in one of the league's most hostile environments, the losing streak to KC does not end here.
Chiefs 31, Broncos 20
Record: 3-3