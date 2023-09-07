Predominantly Orange
Updated game-by-game picks for the Denver Broncos in 2023 season

- Do the Broncos finally beat the Chiefs?

- How much of an impact does Sean Payton have in year 1?

- Will the team be able to kick the playoff blues?

By Travis Wakeman

Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks
Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Fields
Aug 26, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks on from the / Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 at Chicago Bears

All-time series tied 8-8

This is a tricky game to predict, because I think the Bears might be better than a lot of people think and that is because Justin Fields is better than a lot of people are willing to give him credit for.

The Broncos will have to go to Soldier Field and win a slugfest here and it will be interesting to see if the team is equipped to do that.

Broncos 17, Bears 13
Record: 3-1

Week 5 vs. New York Jets

Broncos lead all-time series 22-17-1

This quickly turned into a grudge match that you needed to circle your calendars for before the season got underway.

The Jets are a team that has made the moves to go "all in" this season and they are going to be fired up for this game, ready to make a statement. It pains me to make this prediction but as of right now, I see the Jets as the better overall team and they take one in Denver.

Jets 23, Broncos 16
Record: 3-2

Week 6 at Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs lead all-time series 71-55

This is a rough week to have to draw the annual trip to Arrowhead Stadium.

After a hard-fought battle with the Jets, the Broncos have to face the Chiefs on the road on a Thursday night. With a short week in one of the league's most hostile environments, the losing streak to KC does not end here.

Chiefs 31, Broncos 20
Record: 3-3

