Updated AFC playoff race following Broncos' 5-game winning streak
- Ravens are the AFC's top dog
- Browns would still be in the tournament
- Broncos officially "in the hunt"
In the Hunt
Now we get to the in the hunt portion of the standings, which is where the Broncos currently fall.
8. Houston Texans (6-5)
The Texans are a much better team than anyone thought they would be and rookie C.J. Stroud has been incredible. This is the Broncos' next opponent, making it an extremely important game.
9. Denver Broncos (6-5)
The Broncos have won five games in a row and currently sit in a tie with Colts at 6-5. The Colts would own the tiebreaker if the season ended today, but there is plenty of time for that to turn around. The Week 13 game against the Texans is going to be massive.
10. Buffalo Bills (6-6)
It's almost shocking to see this team down this far, they have gone in the opposite direction that the Broncos have gone. The Bills are a better team than the Steelers, Browns and Colts, but they are finding ways to lose games, rather than finding ways to win them.
The rest of the AFC
Cincinnati Bengals (5-6): Without Joe Burrow, they are in trouble.
Las Vegas Raiders (5-7): They are a lot better without Josh McDaniels, but just not there yet.
Los Angeles Chargers (4-7): This team should be so much better than it is.
Tennessee Titans (4-7): Even with a win on Sunday, it looks like a lost year for the Titans.
New York Jets (4-7): Aaron Rodgers is out of his mind if he plans to try and come back to this team this season.
New England Patriots (2-9): Overall, probably the worst team in the league, which is shocking for a team led by Bill Belichick.
There are six weeks left in the regular season and there is sure to be a lot of shifting in these standings. It's a great thing to see that the Broncos have gotten themselves into the conversation.