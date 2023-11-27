Updated AFC playoff race following Broncos' 5-game winning streak
- Ravens are the AFC's top dog
- Browns would still be in the tournament
- Broncos officially "in the hunt"
5. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4)
It's hard to say how this team sits where it does as it has been outscored by 23 total points this year and outgained in total yards. But they just find ways to win.
The offense is not good and Kenny Pickett often looks about as bad as a starting quarterback can look, but firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada might have been a great move for the team. They gained over 400 yards on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time this season.
But is anyone really scared to play this team? They do have T.J. Watt, possibly the best defensive player in the league, but the Steelers are not an intimidating team right now.
6. Cleveland Browns (7-4)
Yes, despite losing to the Broncos, the Cleveland Browns still hold the No. 6 spot in the race. That is mostly due to their stingy defense.
But you just feel like this team is ready to take a nosedive with its quarterback issues and with the Broncos now holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over them, that is going to be key.
7. Indianapolis Colts (6-5)
The Colts have overachieved this year and are actually better with Gardner Minshew at quarterback than they were with rookie Anthony Richardson, but they are a team that, like the Steelers, are not going to be much of a roadblock for any team if they actually qualify for the postseason.