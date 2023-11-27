Updated AFC playoff race following Broncos' 5-game winning streak
- Ravens are the AFC's top dog
- Browns would still be in the tournament
- Broncos officially "in the hunt"
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)
The Jaguars are proving that last year was no fluke and they were able to pick up a huge win over the Houston Texans on Sunday to take command of the AFC South.
The Jags are another team with a quality head coach, a balanced offensive attack and a defense that does enough to get the job done. This team will have a chance to make some noise in the postseason so long as it can stay healthy.
4. Miami Dolphins (8-3)
The Dolphins may have dropped to the fourth seed for now, but do not forget about this team. They still have the ability to be the most dangerous team in the AFC.
Tua Tagovailoa will be in the MVP conversation and the Dolphins are going to be a team that can blow you away with flat-out speed on any given day. They are going to be one of the last teams anyone wants to play come January.