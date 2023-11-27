Updated AFC playoff race following Broncos' 5-game winning streak
- Ravens are the AFC's top dog
- Browns would still be in the tournament
- Broncos officially "in the hunt"
1. Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
If the season were to end today, the Baltimore Ravens would be the No. 1 seed in the AFC and they would have a first-round bye and home-field advantage.
The Ravens are one of the league's best running team (if not the best) and Lamar Jackson is going to be in the league MVP conversation again. They also have a defense that is playing at a high level and an experienced head coach that has won it all before.
Any time the Ravens are in this position, this is the kind of team they have. And they are not going to be an easy out for anyone.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (8-3)
The Chiefs are going to be in the playoffs because they have Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and a team that has gotten used to winning. But it's clear that when you watch this team, it's (currently) not as good or as scary as it has been in the last few years.
Mahomes and Reid will carry them far, but to get over the hump they are going to need someone other than Travis Kelce to step up and make plays when it counts. Is that guy (or guys) even on this roster?