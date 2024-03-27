5 underrated Broncos players who could make a massive impact next season
- Somebody needs to step up at WR
- Second-year linebacker needs to prove his worth
- Defensive line is thin, so an unheralded player has a shot
Tim Patrick, Wide Receiver
A wide receiver who hasn't caught a pass since the 2021 season could make an impact in 2024? Yes.
Tim Patrick is a pro. He's a consistent, dependable option when healthy and it's hard to quantify what Russell Wilson missed as a Broncos quarterback by not having Patrick on the field with him due to back-to-back season-ending injuries.
The Broncos are either going to have a rookie at quarterback this season or Jarrett Stidham so that passer is going to need a guy he can rely on. Courtland Sutton can be that guy and Marvin Mims offers an explosive piece, but Patrick might be the guy that quarterback looks for when he really needs a play. When he really needs to convert a 3rd-and-7, Patrick could be the guy he looks for.
The Broncos don't have a ton of depth behind those three players and someone is going to need to become that cool, comfortable possession receiver. Despite having to prove he can be effective again after some devastating injuries, Patrick could certainly offer that and get back to being the guy who caught 50+ passes for 700+ yards and five to six touchdowns during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Patrick could establish himself as a force in a revamped Denver passing attack.