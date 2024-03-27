5 underrated Broncos players who could make a massive impact next season
- Somebody needs to step up at WR
- Second-year linebacker needs to prove his worth
- Defensive line is thin, so an unheralded player has a shot
Drew Sanders, Linebacker
The Broncos are going to need much more out of Drew Sanders in year two than they saw out of him as a rookie, but how will that happen? Is he going to be moved to the outside or will the team try to play him inside to replace Josey Jewell?
There have been reports about moving to the outside and that's where George Paton apparently sees him, but it would be so much better for him to be on the inside playing next to Alex Singleton. Cody Barton was signed as well and he is a solid player but the Broncos used a third-round pick to get Sanders and it almost seems like they have no idea what to do with him.
Sanders has the ability to be a rusher off of the edge, that was noted when he was drafted. But placing him there primarily would seem to be a waste as the team already has Nik Bonitto, Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper in that role. Having Sanders on the inside would likely allow him to be on the field more often and if he can hold up in pass coverage, he could be the missing link of this defense.
Sanders could become an instant contributor for this defense under the right circumstances.