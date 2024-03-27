5 underrated Broncos players who could make a massive impact next season
- Somebody needs to step up at WR
- Second-year linebacker needs to prove his worth
- Defensive line is thin, so an unheralded player has a shot
Rashard Lawrence, Defensive Lineman
The Broncos have a major need for depth along the defensive line and one guy who has flown entirely under the radar is Rashard Lawrence, who was signed to a future deal following the season.
Lawrence was drafted in the fourth round in 2020 by the Arizona Cardinals out of LSU and the Broncos will already be his fifth team. But this is a team with a wide-open opportunity. Because of his many travels in a short period of time, calling him a potential "impact player" is nothing more than a shot in the dark.
But at some point, someone along this defensive line has to step up. Zach Allen will be back and the Broncos surprisingly chose not to cut D.J. Jones in order to create more salary cap relief, at least to this point. The signing of Malcolm Roach was a good one in terms of potential bang for the buck but there really is not much depth within this group.
With the right coaching in the right system, Lawrence could still turn the traits that made him a fourth-round pick just four years ago into success. Lawrence was with Vance Joseph in Arizona so at least he gets some familiarity in Denver.