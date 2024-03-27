5 underrated Broncos players who could make a massive impact next season
- Somebody needs to step up at WR
- Second-year linebacker needs to prove his worth
- Defensive line is thin, so an unheralded player has a shot
The Denver Broncos have made some moves this offseason to move on from both Russell Wilson and Justin Simmons. The team is looking to go in a new direction and that could lead to some big bumps along the way.
With the perceived lack of talent up and down the depth chart, the team is going to have plenty of room for opportunity. Who will step up and make an impact? That's what we are going to discuss here.
The Broncos are going to need some of these underrated players to step up and make plays. These five players have a chance to do that and in turn, could make a huge impact on the team's attempt to rebuild the right way starting in 2024.
5 underrated Broncos players who could make a massive impact next season
P.J. Locke, Safety
Despite adding veteran safety Brandon Jones early on in free agency, the Broncos' safety spots are far from settled. Caden Sterns will also be coming off of an injury that forced him to miss basically all of the 2023 season.
P.J. Locke will likely be penciled in as a reserve behind those two players, but that may not stay that way long. With the injury to Sterns last season and the frequent suspensions of Kareem Jackson, Locke came in and played quite well for the team.
With Simmons now looking for work elsewhere, the Broncos are going to need someone to step up and be a leader in the back end of this secondary. Jones will likely be the first guy to get that shot but Locke made the most of his chances last year and will be hard to keep off of the field. Look for him to push for a starting job this summer.