Troubling stat about Marvin Mims Jr should make all of our heads explode
Why isn't Marvin Mims Jr getting more snaps?
Denver Broncos rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr has gotten off to a blazing start in 2023, but this key statistic is, frankly, unacceptable. The Broncos offense needs more Marvin Mims, point blank, period. The rookie sensation through three games has more receiving yards than Courtland Sutton, Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley, Brandon Aiyuk, DJ Moore, Jakobi Meyers, and many other very talented wide receivers.
However, Mims only has seven receptions, which is less than Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Courtland Sutton, and Jerry Jeudy. To add to this, Mims leads the entire NFL in yards per reception, with 27.9. Mims has one touchdown catch on the year as well, which was a bomb from Russell Wilson.
I say all of this to say that while Mims has put up explosive numbers this year, also as a returner, he's simply not on the field nearly enough. In fact, he's played in just 25 percent of offensive snaps through three games. He has 48 total snaps on offense. That's unacceptable. Furthermore, this statistic from Scott Barrett reveals just how much more Mims needs to see the field:
Yes, you read that correctly. Mims has run the 200th most routes this year, running less than Latavius Murray, a slow, old running back in his mid-30s who is really only in the NFL for short-yardage situations at this point. However, Mims leads the league in yards per route run, so he's ahead of the other most explosive players in the NFL.
It's clear that Marvin Mims is the most explosive player in the NFL up to this point, and the fact that he's only played 25 percent of offensive snaps for the Denver Broncos thus far is quite annoying. It's a little surprising, too. Why is the supposed offensive genius Sean Payton not playing his most explosive player more?
Why do the two running backs in Williams and Perine have more receptions than Mims? Why isn't Payton designing more plays to get Mims the ball? It's a weird trend that has developed so far through three weeks. Fortunately, the Broncos play a defense in the Chicago Bears in Week 4 that currently sports a banged up secondary.
Marvin Mims should be able to make some big plays in this game.