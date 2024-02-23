3 trade packages Broncos should entertain for Patrick Surtain II
The Denver Broncos should probably trade Patrick Surtain II this offseason.
The Denver Broncos are in no roster position to hand out a massive contract extension for Patrick Surtain II, so a trade make sense for the team. It's time to realize that the Broncos aren't in a position to hand Surtain a huge contract extension. They are in a huge cap crunch and have many more pressing needs than paying a cornerback.
Nothing against Surtain, who is excellent, but the best value he has for the team is either being used to trade up for a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft or by receiving a haul of draft picks in return. Denver seriously needs to listen to trade offers for their best player this coming offseason, as his value can help the Broncos rebuild their team.
I think when you factor in the value of Brandon Aiyuk in a trade, this comes out to two first-round picks going back to the Broncos for Patrick Surtain II. The San Francisco 49ers are fine on offense; Kyle Shanahan is an elite offensive mind and can stomach to lose Brandon Aiyuk, in my opinion.
One of the biggest roster holes on the San Francisco 49ers is them simply needing another viable cornerback. The Niners actually checked in on the availability of Surtain this past trade deadline, per Adam Schefter:
"The San Francisco 49ers went looking for big names at the NFL trade deadline, checking on the availability of Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II, Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson and then-Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat, among others, sources told ESPN."- Adam Schefter
Yes, I get that the Niners potentially trading Aiyuk would be for cap reasons, and them having to pay Surtain would involve a ton of money, but Aiyuk's cap hit in 2024 is over $14 million, and a potential extension for Surtain could be structured in a way to not have a high cap hit until years into the contract.
The Broncos also land the 31st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which could be used to bolster the defense or even add another player on offense.