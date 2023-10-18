Top 5 Wide Receivers Denver Broncos could steal in 2024 NFL Draft
- It's never too late for NFL Draft content and this upcoming wide receiver class is a special one as the Denver Broncos need to pursue at least two or more in April
By Jordan Lopez
Brenden Rice - USC
Another wide receiver who should be getting more attention is the son of the legendary College and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.
Brenden Rice has been balling for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans this year. In half of the games he has played in this season compared to last year, he has already doubled his touchdowns.
Caleb Williams has connected with Rice for eight touchdowns so far this season. He is one of the most reliable pass catchers for the Trojans as he stands 6'3 with great athleticism.
He has a great family history with his dad being arguably the greatest wide receiver to play the game. Rice is someone that Payton could be intrigued with in the 2024 NFL Draft. According to PFF's database, the Broncos are the third-most team Rice has been drafted by in the mock drafts.
Brian Thomas Jr. - LSU
An easy replacement for Courtland Sutton will be the wide receiver out of LSU, Brian Thomas Jr. While having the same height and similar weight, Thomas Jr. compares most to Sutton in this draft class.
In just seven games played so far this season, he has racked up nine touchdowns and 610 receiving yards. This is insane production thus far and it looks like he is not slowing down anytime soon.
Thomas Jr. is a great red zone threat, much like Sutton was for the Broncos, and can thrive with Payton in his offense. He would complement Marvin Mims Jr. well in that room.
He is a sneaky prospect to keep an eye out for in the draft as his average draft position has been in the high 80's.
Tre Harris - Ole Miss
Tre Harris may be the most underrated wide receiver in this draft class. According to PFF, he is the eighth-highest-graded player thus far among WRs.
Standing at 6'2, Harris has all the tools to be a successful NFL receiver. He plays like someone who could fit in perfectly with what Payton wants to do offensively.
So far this season, Harris is averaging 21.4 yards per reception. Who knows if this will stay this high, but it is remarkable, to say the least.
Harris was the Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist in 2022.