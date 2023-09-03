Top 5 undrafted free agents in Denver Broncos history
- The greatest undrafted WR in NFL history?
- A cornerback who defined the No Fly Zone
- One of the most clutch RBs in team history
By Collin Lee
3. C.J. Anderson (2013-2017), RB
C.J. Anderson may not have the same accolades as a guy like Chris Harris, but his contributions to those fantastic mid-2010s Broncos teams can not be understated. From his game-winning touchdown in the snow to beat the Patriots on Sunday Night Football to his monster 168-yard game in Arrowhead, Anderson has provided all types of fond memories for Broncos fans.
Undrafted out of California in 2013, C.J. Anderson first made a name for himself in the NFL when he took over as the starting running back for the injured Montee Ball in 2014. In just seven starts that season, Anderson totaled 1,163 yards from scrimmage, earning him his lone Pro Bowl selection. The following year in 2015, Anderson formed a dynamic backfield duo with Ronnie Hillman and helped guide a struggling offense to a Super Bowl victory. He struggled to match his regular season production from 2014, but his playoff run more than made up for it.
During the championship run, Anderson rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns in Denver's three playoff games. His 100 total scrimmage yards and game-sealing touchdown in Super Bowl 50 locked his place in Broncos history.
Anderson only played two more seasons in Denver after Super Bowl 50, he broke 1,000 yards rushing in 2017 and spent the final years of his career with the Panthers, Rams, and Lions. His career in Denver wasn't as long or as dominant as some other players on this list, but without his peak in the mid-2010s, the Broncos may have one less trophy in the case.