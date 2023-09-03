Top 5 undrafted free agents in Denver Broncos history
- The greatest undrafted WR in NFL history?
- A cornerback who defined the No Fly Zone
- One of the most clutch RBs in team history
By Collin Lee
2. Chris Harris Jr. (2011-2019), CB
Another undrafted player, another guaranteed Ring of Famer. For almost a decade, Chris Harris Jr. made the Denver secondary a scary place to throw into. Undrafted in 2011 out of Kansas, Harris did not take long to make an impact in the NFL. From the get-go, Harris proved to be one of the league's premiere nickel corners, earning him a spot on the PFWA 2011 All-Rookie team. From there, "Strap" Harris would become one of the best corners in the league for about a five-year stretch.
After watching from the sidelines with a torn ACL as the Seahawks demolished the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, Harris returned to the field in 2014 for what would be the beginning of his prime. From 2014 to 2018, Harris was a true lockdown corner. He was selected to four Pro Bowls and named to the All-Pro team three times, including a First Team selection in 2016. His peak in the mid-2010s included an almost two-season stretch where he did not surrender a single touchdown.
Of course, Harris's greatest accomplishment as a Bronco is his Super Bowl 50 championship. Harris, along with Aqib Talib, T.J. Ward, and Darian Stewart formed the historically great "No Fly Zone" that spear-headed the Broncos 2015 championship run. This very special secondary unit prided itself on covering receivers one-on-one, and Chris Harris Jr. was one of the best in the business.
It's no secret why Harris was selected to the NFL 2010's All-Decade Team. You can not tell the story of the Denver Broncos without mentioning Chris Harris. His ascension in the early 2010s symbolized a "passing of the torch" as Champ Bailey's career wound down, he formed one of the most lethal cornerback duos of all time with Aqib Talib, and his contributions to Denver's third Lombardi Trophy will never be forgotten. Harris is simply one of the greatest defensive backs of his era, can you believe he went undrafted?