Top 5 undrafted free agents in Denver Broncos history
- The greatest undrafted WR in NFL history?
- A cornerback who defined the No Fly Zone
- One of the most clutch RBs in team history
By Collin Lee
The Denver Broncos have seen many undrafted players make an impact in the past. Whether it was Phillip Lindsay rushing for 1,000 yards twice in three seasons, or Duke Ihenacho working his way into the starting lineup of a Super Bowl-bound team, Broncos history is littered with undrafted gems. Some of these gems became multi-time Pro Bowlers with Super Bowl rings and All-Pro selections, and some were simply gritty players who found a way to contribute any way they could.
With that said, it's impossible to include every undrafted Broncos great on a single list, so it's been narrowed down to the five greatest undrafted Broncos of all time.
Before jumping in, let's look at an honorable mention.
Denver Broncos top undrafted free agents of all time
Honorable Mention: Wesley Woodyard (2008-2013), LB
Woodyard barely missed the cut for this list, but do not be surprised if he shows up on someone else's list of undrafted Bronco greats. Undrafted out of Kentucky in 2008, Woodyard was not expected to do much, but like many undrafted legends, he made his mark on special teams. In his second season in the NFL in 2009, Woodyard was named the Broncos special teams captain. After waiting in the wings for a couple of seasons, Woodyard was named as a starting linebacker in 2011, a position he would hold for the remainder of his Broncos tenure.
Woodyard tallied 435 tackles during his Broncos tenure and served as a special teams or defensive captain for some very good teams in the early 2010s. 2013 was his last year as a Broncos, and he went on to play another six seasons with the Tennessee Titans before calling it a career. Woodyard never quite got the shine he deserved while he was in Denver, but Broncos Country knows just how important he was.